Police: Man wanted for cutting off his electronic monitoring device

One Charlotte man is wanted for multiple charges including interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Paul Anthony Sampson is wanted for felony breaking and entering, larceny after break-in, possession of stolen goods, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Sampson cut off his electronic monitoring device Monday and was last known to be in the area of Briar Creek Road.

He was ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts are asked to call police at 704-432-8888.

