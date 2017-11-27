Park Road shut down in both directions due to crash, downed power lines

Park Road in south Charlotte was shut down in both directions due to downed utility lines Monday evening.

A car overturned in the right lane of Park Road between Hillside Avenue and Marsh Road after hitting a power pole. The driver of the vehicle was not injured, according to police.

While responding to the crash, a CMPD Citizens on Patrol Volunteer was struck by a white 4 door sedan at 6:38 p.m. The vehicle fled the scene after hitting the officer, reports say.

He was equipped with a reflective vest and a flashlight while directing traffic along with a marked vehicle equipped with emergency lights.

The volunteer was transported to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries, but is expected to recover.

Officials asked drivers to take an alternate route while crews worked to clear the scene and repair the power poles.

The lanes are not expected to reopen until after 11 p.m. Monday night.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.