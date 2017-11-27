CMPD volunteer injured in hit-and-run while responding to south Charlotte crash

A driver is wanted for reportedly striking a CMPD volunteer who was directing traffic at a scene of a crash in south Charlotte Monday.

A car overturned in the right lane of Park Road between Hillside Avenue and Marsh Road after hitting a power pole around 6 p.m. Monday. The driver of the vehicle was not injured, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Park Road was shut down in both directions for some time Monday evening due to downed utility lines.

While responding to the crash, a CMPD Citizens on Patrol Volunteer was struck by a white four-door sedan at 6:38 p.m. The vehicle then fled the scene after hitting the volunteer, police said.

The volunteer was wearing a reflective vest and was using a flashlight as he was directing traffic when he was struck, police said. CMPD said the volunteer had emergency lights activated on a marked vehicle when the incident happened.

CMPD said man was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK. CMPD said the officer is expected to have surgery Tuesday,

Officials asked drivers to take an alternate route while crews worked to clear the scene and repair the power poles.

