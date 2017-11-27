Man charged in connection to three armed robberies on Thanksgiving day

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have charged a man in connection to a string of robberies that happened on Thanksgiving Day.

Detectives detained Carlos Demarcuis Burch after they found him in a vehicle they say was stolen. They attempted to pursue the vehicle but the driver refused to pull over.

According to police, the vehicle wrecked into a pole where the driver, identified as Burch, jumped and ran. He was later captured.

Burch was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, operate a motor vehicle while fleeing from law enforcement, and hit and run and resisting arrest.

The first armed robbery call came from the 4800 block of Banfshire Road. In this incident, the victims were parked outside a residence when they were approached by two people, with a third person in a vehicle. At least one of them was reportedly armed with a gun. The thieves robbed the victims of personal belongings and no injuries were reported.

One hour later, police responded to a robbery call in the 2400 block of Dunlavin Way. In this case, the thieves allegedly tried to rob the victims in a parking lot. Police determined that this incident happened around 6 a.m. after speaking with the victims.

While at that scene, police received another call about an armed robbery in the 2400 block of Pinkney Avenue. The victims in that case said that they were behind a residence when three armed men approached them and demanded money. One of the thieves pistol-whipped a victim, causing minor injuries.

