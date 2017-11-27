Lambert Retained as 49ers Head Coach; Announces Changes to Football Staff

UNC Charlotte Chancellor Dr. Philip Dubois and Director of Athletics Judy Rose have announced that Brad Lambert will be retained as the 49ers head coach.

“This has been a profoundly disappointing season for our team, department and fans,” said Rose. “We have to win games, plain and simple. With that said, coach Lambert and I have been in constant communication throughout this season. Coach Lambert is fully invested in making necessary changes to strengthen our program and has been looking at every facet: on- and off-field personnel, playing styles and schemes, and recruiting philosophies. Last year, we took a step forward. This year, we did not continue that trajectory but I am confident in coach Lambert’s ability to continue to lead us.”

“It’s important to remember that we took the quickest possible path into FBS play,” added Dubois. “When the opportunity to ?compete beginning in 2015 in ?Conference USA? presented itself as a result of conference realignments?, that was an opportunity that we simply couldn’t pass up ?and that virtually all of our fan base supported with enthusiasm. But it certainly presented its own set of challenges? for Coach Lambert and his players. We are very disappointed by this recently-completed season, to be sure, but we support Brad as he moves the program forward.”

Lambert announced several changes to the 49ers’ coaching staff. Defensive coordinator Matt Wallerstedt, former offensive coordinator and current quarterbacks coach Jeff Mullen and receivers coach Damien Gary will be replaced, Lambert announced Monday. Greg Adkins, who assumed offensive coordinator duties mid-season, will remain as offensive line coach and run-game coordinator while Lambert looks to fill the offensive coordinator position.

Wallerstedt has been the 49ers defensive coordinator for the past three seasons and also served as the 49ers’ inside linebackers coach. Mullen, Lambert’s first hire upon being named head coach in 2011, was the 49ers offensive coordinator for the program’s first four-and-a-half years. He was replaced as Offensive Coordinator during this past season, but remained as quarterbacks coach, a role he filled throughout his career. Gary was in his fifth season with the 49ers. He coached the 49ers running backs for four seasons before being moved to receivers coach this past year.

“These are extremely difficult decisions for me to make,” said Lambert. “We have worked with these coaches for many years and built this program with their assistance. I thank them for everything they have done for our team and program. Moving forward, we have to find ways to win games. We have got to get better and we have to win games.”

Press release provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics