Suspects detained in SC after car reported stolen in south Charlotte

Several people were detained after a police chase involving an allegedly stolen vehicle that went from south Charlotte into South Carolina.

Police say the incident began when the victim was robbed walking to her car at the Arboretum Shopping Center. The victim told officers two suspects pushed her to the ground and took her keys to their car.

The suspects drove off in the victim's car as she was holding on and drugged across the parking lot for approximately 30 feet, reports stated.

The victim sustained minor injuries and was transported to Carolina Medical Center- Pineville fore treatment.

Police say the suspects struck a Chevrolet Impala in the parking lot before fleeing the scene

That car was located a short time later by a CMPD officer on I-485 during an attempted traffic stop. The vehicle led officers and a CMPD helicopter on a chase south on I-77 and into South Carolina.

Police said they detained "several people" after the suspects wrecked on Anderson Road in Rock Hill. One suspect was ejected from the car.

Police arrested Jason Tyler Mosley and charged him with the following:

common law robbery

conspiracy

hit and run PD

felony fleeing to elude

reckless driving

failure to heed blue lights/siren

possession of a stolen vehicle

Melissa Jayne Werts was also arrested and charged with the following:

common law robbery

conspiracy

possession of a stolen vehicle

