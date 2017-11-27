Duke now unanimous No. 1, Arizona falls out of new AP Top 25

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

Duke is now the unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25. And Arizona has gone from No. 2 to out of the poll in a week.

The Blue Devils (8-0) were atop all 65 ballots in results released Monday. That came after they rallied from big deficits against Texas and No. 6 Florida to win their PK80 Invitational bracket in Portland, Oregon.

Duke picked up the 11 first-place votes that went to Arizona last week. But the Wildcats (3-3) had a stunning 0-3 showing in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. That made them the first team to go from No. 2 to unranked in a week since Louisville in 1986-87 after its own November tournament flop.

Kansas climbed to No. 2, followed by Michigan State, Villanova and Notre Dame.

