Lamar Jackson, 5 Clemson players lead all-ACC team

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson and five players from top-ranked Clemson headline the all-Atlantic Coast Conference first team.

The ACC released its all-conference teams Monday following a vote of 14 members of the Atlantic Coast Sports Media Association.

Jackson, last year's Heisman Trophy winner, was selected as the all-conference quarterback for the second straight year after averaging an FBS-best 411 total yards.

The Tigers (11-1, 7-1) were represented by two offensive linemen - tackle Mitch Hyatt and guard Tyrone Crowder - and three defensive players, including linemen Clelin Ferrell and Christian Wilkins along with linebacker Dorian O'Daniel.

Three players were unanimous selections - Syracuse receiver Steve Ishmael, Boston College running back AJ Dillon and North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb.

