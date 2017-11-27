Son charged after NC dad found dead, officials say

FRANKLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A business owner and father was found dead in his Franklinton home on Sunday afternoon, authorities say.

The death was discovered Sunday around 2:50 p.m. when a relative arrived at a home in the 100 block of North Main Street, Franklinton Police Chief John Green said.

Green said the relative, who is the victim’s son, contacted police after finding his father’s body on the floor inside the home.

Green later identified the victim as Richard Morgan Jr., 83.

Morgan’s son was later identified as the suspect in the death, police said.

John Lawrence Morgan, 42, was charged Sunday night with first-degree murder, officials said. Police said the younger Morgan lived at the home with his father.

Police said they are familiar with the Morgan home because they’ve responded to domestic disturbances there on multiple occasions.

Police told CBS North Carolina that Richard Morgan owned Franklin Veneers on N.C. Highway 56.

Police said that John Morgan walked into the police department to report his father’s death.

“Officers were at the department doing paperwork, there was a knock at the door,” Green said.

Police said they believe the victim was stabbed multiple times.

“We were familiar with the family. The officers were familiar with the son and the father so we all know the family pretty well, so it just brings it to home some,” Green said.

Thea Holland lives right across the street from the crime scene.

“Everything was fine and it seemed like a normal day. We were gathering wood to have a fire and all the sudden you just see cop cars start to pile up at least about eight,” Holland said. “And then you see an ambulance rolling in and we were worried and hoping everything was OK.”

Holland says the news has the entire neighborhood on edge.

“You hear about stuff all the time, but you never really see it happen right across the street,” she said.

Police also say the son had a very serious drug problem, which they believe may have played a role in the murder.

John Morgan’s first court appearance is scheduled between 9:30 and 10 a.m. Monday, Green said.