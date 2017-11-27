Man injured in officer-involved shooting in Rock Hill identified

A man injured in an officer-involved shooting in Rock Hill on Thanksgiving has been identified.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. on the 500 block of Hutchinson Street. Officers were responding to a report of a man, identified Monday as 30-year-old Jacob Dean Patterson, sitting on his porch with a gun.

Police say Patterson had a mental health pick up order on him. Officers said they spoke with him shortly before he pointed the gun at them and ran in the house.

The Rock Hill PD SWAT team, negotiators, and support personnel responded to the scene that had turned into an armed and barricaded incident. Patterson refused to cooperate with negotiators and come out of the house without any weapons.

SWAT then entered the home and confronted Patterson. During that time, two officers fired shots and struck Patterson.

Patterson was flown to Carolinas Medical Center. Rock Hill police said he was in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Both officers, identified Monday as Lieutenant Carlos Culbreath and Officer Christopher Rowe, were placed on administrative duty.

Patterson will be charged with four counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at police officers when he is released from the hospital.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

