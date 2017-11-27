Third ASU student diagnosed with mumps virus

An 83-year-old woman has been identified after officials say she was found dead following a house fire in Lancaster County Monday morning.More >>
The Salisbury parks and recreation department has received $50,000 in funding from the Blanche and Julian Robertson Family Foundation in support of a new Teen Center program to be offered at the Miller Recreation Center, 1402 W. Bank St.More >>
Jamie Basinger's son, Landyn Michael Melton, was found dead on March 15 on a porch on Hopewell Road. A neighbor called to report what they thought was a child's body.More >>
Effective Jan. 1, 2018, Salisbury will be implementing new routes for garbage, recycling and yard debris collection, possibly resulting in a new garbage, recycling and yard debris pick-up day of the week for residents.More >>
According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, 21-year-old Austin Michael Neese lead deputies on a chase on Highway 70 near Icard before crashing into a home in the 2700 block of Highway 70 in Connelly Springs.More >>
