Third ASU student diagnosed with mumps virus

A third student at Appalachian State University has been diagnosed with the mumps virus so far this year, according to ASU school officials.

As of 2017, there have been five confirmed cases of the mumps virus in Watauga County.

On Monday, school officials said the diagnosed student "has fully cooperated in following isolation instructions." It was confirmed that the student had the virus on Tuesday and was "out of the recommended isolation period as of Nov. 22," school officials said.

Jennifer Greene, who is the public health director for AppHealthCare, released this statement Monday:

“While at this time, no additional cases of mumps have been detected in Watauga County we remain on heightened alert for anyone with signs and symptoms compatible with mumps.”

Dr. Robert Ellison, who is the director of Appalachian State University’s Student Health Service, said school officials "continue to urge vigilance." School officials said symptoms could include a swelling of the salivary glands below the ears and above the jaw as well as a fever, headache, muscle aches and fatigue.

“If you are not feeling well, do not engage in social activity or share drinks, towels, clothing or other items with anyone," Ellison said.

Appalachian State University students who believe they may have symptoms of the virus are asked to call Student Health Services at 828-262-3100, according to Ellison.

In April, another ASU student was confirmed to have the virus along with a student who attends the Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, according to the Appalachian District Health Department.

Anyone concerned about symptoms is asked to contract their primary care providers, urgent care or Watauga Medical Center.

