Man wanted in multiple convenience store armed robberies

An armed man is wanted in connection with reportedly robbing multiple convenience stores in a two week span.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the man robbed the Charlotte Travel Plaza on Sunset Road in north Charlotte around 2:23 a.m. on Nov. 13. Police say the man showed off a knife and demanded money from the clerk. The man then fled from the scene, officers said.

The same man then allegedly robbed the 7-Eleven on Freedom Drive in west Charlotte around 4:56 a.m. on Friday. Police say the man brandished a knife and demanded money from the clerk before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The man then attempted to rob a 7-Eleven on West Trade Street on Saturday just before 4:30 a.m. but the "clerk refused" to give the robber money, according to officers. The robber then fled from the scene, police said. A short time later, the same alleged robber then went to the Charlotte Travel Plaza on Sunset Road and stole money from the cash register while brandishing a knife, CMPD said.

Police say the man then robbed the Circle K on South Tryon Street in southwest Charlotte at gunpoint Sunday. The man reportedly walked in the store shortly before midnight and started talking to the clerk about cigarette prices. The man then demanded money from the clerk at gunpoint before fleeing from the scene, CMPD said.

A few hours later, the same man reportedly went into the Circle K on Tyvola Road and walked up to the clerk with items to buy, police said. The man then robbed the clerk at gunpoint during the transaction.

Police describe the alleged robber as a black man who is between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10, with a medium build.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

