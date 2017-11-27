Man arrested for reportedly leading deputies on 100 mph chase in Burke Co

A man who who was wanted for reportedly leading deputies on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle before crashing into a home in Burke County has been arrested.

According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, 21-year-old Austin Michael Neece reportedly lead deputies on a chase on Highway 70 near Icard before he crashed into a home in the 2700 block of Highway 70 in Connelly Springs.

Deputies said Neese, who was the driver of the alleged stolen vehicle, and two other people fled from the SUV after crashing into the home. The two passengers were caught shortly after the crash, deputies said.

Neece was wanted for some time following the crash but was later taken into custody.

The SUV was stolen out of McDowell County, deputies said. A woman who was a passenger in the vehicle claims she "didn't know" the vehicle had been stolen.

The sheriff's office says Neece reportedly reached speeds up to 100 mph during the chase.

The names of the two passengers have not been released.

