Man arrested for reportedly leading deputies on 100 mph chase in Burke Co

A man who was wanted for reportedly leading deputies on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle before crashing into a home in Burke County has been arrested.

According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, 21-year-old Austin Michael Neece reportedly lead deputies on a chase around 9:30 a.m. Monday morning on Highway 70 toward Valdese before he crashed into a home in the 2700 block of Highway 70 in Connelly Springs.

Deputies said Neece, who was the driver of the alleged stolen vehicle, Brandy Leigh McDaniel and James Cody Peters fled from the SUV after crashing into the home. The two passengers were caught shortly after the crash, deputies said.

Both McDaniel and Peters were charged with possession of stolen motor vehicles.

Neece has been charged by Burke County deputies with felonious possession of a stolen vehicle and feloniously fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle.

NCSHP charged Neece with one count of hit and run and leaving the scene with property damage, two counts of reckless driving and three counts of driving while license revoked.

Neece was wanted for some time following the crash but was later taken into custody.

The SUV was stolen out of McDowell County, deputies said. The passenger in the vehicle claims she "didn't know" the vehicle had been stolen and that she "was scared."

The sheriff's office says Neece reportedly reached speeds up to 100 mph during the chase.

Neece responded "stuff happens, man" when WBTV asked him about the incident.

No further information has been released about the total damage of the house.

