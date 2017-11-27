Pedestrian struck by vehicle, seriously injured in north Charlot - | WBTV Charlotte

Pedestrian struck by vehicle, seriously injured in north Charlotte hit-and-run

Devin Futrelle | WBTV Devin Futrelle | WBTV
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in north Charlotte Monday morning. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Gilbert Street and Beatties Ford Road. Police said the driver of the vehicle fled from the scene. 

MEDIC said they received the call around 9:30 a.m. The pedestrian was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to MEDIC.

The road has been shut down following the crash. It is unclear when the road is expected to reopen. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly