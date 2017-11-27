Pedestrian struck by vehicle, seriously injured in north Charlotte hit-and-run

A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in north Charlotte Monday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Gilbert Street and Beatties Ford Road. Police said the driver of the vehicle fled from the scene.

MEDIC said they received the call around 9:30 a.m. The pedestrian was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to MEDIC.

The road has been shut down following the crash. It is unclear when the road is expected to reopen.

