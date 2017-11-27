Duo detained after string of business break-ins, crash in Huntersville

Two people were detained after a vehicle crashed into a tree in Huntersville and the occupants left the scene. Police say the crash may be related to a string business break-ins.

The break-ins happened early Monday morning. Officials say six businesses - Subway, Little Caesar's, Small Cakes, Papa Murphy's, Pinky's and NY Bagel - were all burglarized.

Officers responding to one of the break-ins saw a vehicle leaving the scene at a "high rate of speed." The officers tried to catch up with the vehicle but lost sight of it near Gilead Road.

The crash happened a short time later on Beatties Ford Road near Carrington Pointe Drive. Firefighters said there was a "car versus a tree." The driver had fled from the vehicle when crews arrived, officials said.

*Beatties Ford Rd Update* Engine 2 on scene with a car versus a tree, no occupant/driver on scene. Canceling Medic, scene turned over to police for investigation. — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) November 27, 2017

Investigators say evidence left inside the vehicle appeared to point back to the six break-ins.

Later, police got a call about two males in a nearby neighborhood who were knocking on doors and asking for a ride to Charlotte. The two males were located and detained. Officials say charges are pending as the investigation continues.

The names of the males and any possible charges they could be facing have not been released.

