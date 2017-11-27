83-year-old woman found dead after house fire in Lancaster Co.

An 83-year-old woman has been identified after officials say she was found dead following a house fire in Lancaster County Monday morning.

The fire occurred at a home along the 300-block of West Welsh Street in Kershaw, according to firefighters with the Lancaster Fire Department. When firefighters got to the home they said there were flames and smoke coming from the roof and windows.

“This is my second fatality in Lancaster County since I have been here. It is always a tough time when someone loses a loved one,” said Lancaster Fire Marshal Russell Rodgers.

Officials say 83-year-old Bonnie F. Hilton was identified as the victim. An autopsy to determine the cause of death is scheduled for Wednesday.

“I already knew Bonnie was gone because the fire was busting through the roof and the windows,” said Mary Smith, who cares for a couple across the street. “I wanted to run in there and get Bonnie, but the flames were just coming out the window.”

Neighbors say Hilton had lived in the neighborhood for decades and raised her family there.

“She was a nice lady. Good mother,” said neighbor Hazel Roberts. “It was not a good feeling, still isn’t.”

Crews have not said what caused the fire, but South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.