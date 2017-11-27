Man facing attempted murder charge in Rock Hill shooting

A man was charged with attempted murder and possessing a weapon during a violent crime Monday in connection with a shooting that happened in Rock Hill.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, the shooting happened in the 500 block of Pickens Street on Nov. 12. A short time later, the victim showed up to Piedmont Medical Center Home on Herlong Avenue around 4:30 a.m with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police say a witness identified the alleged shooter as 29-year-old Tyronne Ra'Shan Dunham.

It is unclear whether Dunham and the victim knew each other. Police did not release information on the extent of the victim's injuries.

No other details were released.

