Man facing attempted murder charge in Rock Hill shooting

According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, 21-year-old Austin Michael Neese lead deputies on a chase on Highway 70 near Icard before crashing into a home in the 2700 block of Highway 70 in Connelly Springs.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Gilbert Street and Beatties Ford Road. Police said the driver of the vehicle fled from the scene.More >>
According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the incident happened on Beatties Ford Road near Carrington Pointe Drive around 4:30 a.m. Firefighters say there was a "car versus a tree." The driver had fled from the vehicle, crews said.More >>
The fire occurred at a home on West Welch Street in Kershaw, according to firefighters with the Lancaster Fire Department.More >>
The North Carolina Utilities Commission opens hearings Monday into whether Duke Energy Corp. will be allowed to charge consumers nearly $200 million a year for the cleanup.More >>
