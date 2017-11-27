WBTV Speak Out Editorial: Bump Stock Responses

The following is a response received after a recent Speak Out editorial. The views expressed do not necessarily represent those of the of the editorial board of WBTV.

The WBTV Editorial Board recently addressed the bump stock, a firearm accessary used in the Las Vegas shooting that killed 58 Americans and wounded more than 500 others. We’d like to share some of the responses we received.

Jonathan Propst says, “With the latest stance on gun control from your editorial board, I have now permanently decided to stop watching your station.”

Our stance is that our leaders should ban anything that makes legal guns illegal – as the bump stock does by modifying a weapon so that it can mimic automatic gunfire.

Buddy Ruck says, “We don’t need any more restrictions on guns period. I’m tired of the anti-gun media.”

Our position is not anti-gun. We believe responsible gun ownership is an important Constitutional right.

Corey Smart offered this thought. “When a tragedy like what happened in Las Vegas happens, we want to blame something. What really is to blame is the evil in people’s hearts that we cannot control.”

We may never understand why so many Americans lost their lives, but several weeks after those deaths, the “bump stock debate” continues. There has been bipartisan support for legislation in Congress to ban bump stocks – but it does *not* have the NRA’s endorsement.

We hope Congress moves forward because our board’s position remains the same: accessories that make legal guns illegal should be banned.

