BLOG: Plenty of sunshine, warm weather after chilly morning commute

Mild week ahead

Plenty of sunshine

Late week cold front

Time to head back to work and school after the long holiday weekend. As hard as that may be - the good news is that the weather won't make it any harder. No doubt, it's going to be a chilly morning commute, with daybreak readings in the upper 20s to low 30s. However, with plenty of sunshine to go around from start to finish, we'll warm to the low to mid 60s during the afternoon hours.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature sunny skies and highs returning to the mid 60s. The next cold front will move through Thursday night. The best chance for rain will come overnight (and even that is a very low chance).

It will get a bit cooler for Friday and Saturday after the front moves through. Highs then will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees - closer to average for early December.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.