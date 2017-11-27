Expect long lines, delays at Charlotte airport following Thanksgiving holiday

You can expect long lines and heavy traffic Monday as people are continuing to travel following the Thanksgiving holiday.

Airport officials said in addition to the 100,000 people who pass through the Charlotte Douglas daily, they are projecting nearly 30,000 more passengers to be at the airport on Monday.

Officials with the Charlotte Douglas International Airport said the busiest day of the week is the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday following the holiday. On Sunday, the airport served an additional 31,000 people.

It’s expected to be one of the busiest weeks of the year at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Thousands of people traveled through the airport for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Here are the projected originating passenger numbers for this week. These are in addition to the 100K passengers that connect through #CLT daily. pic.twitter.com/jO2TOQ1xvu — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) November 20, 2017

Airport officials were asking people to arrive to Charlotte Douglas early and two hours before their flight.

If you're traveling today @CLTAirport recommends arriving 2 hrs before flight. Tune in @WBTV_News starting at 5AM for live updates on security & check in lines pic.twitter.com/zMDAHjUuZG — Caroline Hicks WBTV (@CarolineHicksTV) November 27, 2017

Checkpoints opened at 5 a.m. Monday morning.

There are a few changes at the airport this year that travelers should be aware of. The airport has added 1,700 parking spaces. You can visit the airport's parking map before you arrive at Charlotte Douglas to help you plan for parking. If you are picking up or dropping off friends and family members, you are encouraged to use the Hourly Deck.

Officials say they have also relocated the free Cell Phone Lot to give drivers direct access to the terminal which is located off of Josh Birmingham Parkway.

The airport is also continuing renovations so travelers may notice construction in certain areas of the terminals.

