Day starts cold then changes, first African American DA to be sworn in

Good morning! Kristen Miranda here with you on this Monday. I know it is tough to go back to work after a long holiday weekend...but we are going to help ease you back into real life.
First things first, how should you dress this morning? It is a cold start with temps in the 30s but we will have to check with Al Conklin to see if it will stay that way.
Investigators will be looking at a Charlotte construction site again today to see how an accident killed one worker and injured another.
A big home near Lake Norman burns and all night firefighters have been on the scene making sure all of the hot spots are out.
Mecklenburg County's first African-American district attorney will be sworn-in this morning. We will look at the career of Spencer Merriweather who replaces DA Andrew Murray.
It is Cyber Monday, maybe you'll take some time today to check out the online deals. Our Micah Smith is doing some of that for you and at 6am she'll tell you what she's found.
If you've thought about buying one of those home security systems you see in the stores, you'll want to see John Carter's story just after 6:30am today. He looks into all that's out there for DIY-ers.
And you may be back home but many people are not. It is expected to be another busy day at Charlotte's airport so we will have live reports from CLT so you can see how the crowds are looking.
We're here for you...and we'll get you through this Monday morning. John, Al, Chris, Micah, Caroline and I will see you starting at 4:30am on WBTV News This Morning.
-km
According to fire officials, the incident happened in the 4600 block of Lake Shore Road North in Denver, NC.More >>
A 9-year-old Maine boy with cancer has died a week after his wish for an early Christmas celebration was fulfilled.More >>
Stiles, an auto body technician, will get help with gifts for his sons thanks to the Salvation Army’s Christmas program.More >>
A Huntersville teen with nearly 700,000 YouTube followers is touching hearts on social media after posting a Thanksgiving video of himself giving shoes to the homeless who sleep on benches in uptown Charlotte.More >>
No doubt, it's going to be a chilly morning commute, with daybreak readings in the upper 20s to low 30s. However, with plenty of sunshine to go around from start to finish, we'll warm to the low to mid 60s during the afternoon hours.More >>
