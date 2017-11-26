Large fire severely damages three-story home in Lincoln County

There were no injuries after a large fire broke out at a three-story lake front home in Lincoln County Sunday night.

According to fire officials, the incident happened in the 4600 block of Lake Shore Road North in Denver, NC.

No one was home when the house caught fire, but a neighbor called it in. The fire reportedly caused catastrophic damage to the home with very little salvageable.

The second floor of the home collapsed into the first floor.

Fire departments from surrounding counties responded to help contain the fire. A Cornelius fire boat helped extinguish the fire from the lake behind the house.

*Lincoln County Update* Our Station 2 has been back-filled with volunteers, and we are in service in East Lincoln covering their area. Cornelius Fire Boat is also responding (to the fire scene), reports of a 3-story, large, lake front home with heavy fire through the roof. — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) November 27, 2017

The fire took about 45 minutes to knock down and there was no threat to other houses.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no further information has been released.

