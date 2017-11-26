Thieves ransack family-run Christmas tree farm

According to fire officials, the incident happened in the 4600 block of Lake Shore Road North in Denver, NC.More >>
According to fire officials, the incident happened in the 4600 block of Lake Shore Road North in Denver, NC.More >>
One person was shot and injured in Rowan County Saturday night. Officials say the incident happened in the 4500 block of Mt. Hope Church Road around 10 p.m.More >>
One person was shot and injured in Rowan County Saturday night. Officials say the incident happened in the 4500 block of Mt. Hope Church Road around 10 p.m.More >>
The crime will end a 40-year tradition.More >>
The crime will end a 40-year tradition.More >>
One person is dead and another is injured following an incident at a construction site in southwest Charlotte.More >>
One person is dead and another is injured following an incident at a construction site in southwest Charlotte.More >>
Police say a man reportedly came into the business armed with a handgun, and robbed the clerk.More >>
Police say a man reportedly came into the business armed with a handgun, and robbed the clerk.More >>