Armed robbery reported at 7-Eleven in Charlotte

Police say an armed robbery took place at a 7-Eleven in northwest Charlotte Sunday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 4100 block of Brookshire Boulevard.

Police say a black male reportedly came into the business armed with a handgun, and robbed the clerk.

This incident is under investigation, but there was no word on arrests.

No injuries were reported in this robbery and no further information has been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.