Two males stabbed at a party in northwest Charlotte

Two people were stabbed Saturday night at a party in northwest Charlotte.

Officials say the incident occurred at 10:55 p.m. at The Oasis Shriners off of Doug Mayes Place.

Two male victims were stabbed and transported to the hospital. Both victims are now stabilized, police say.

According to officials, police are working to determine if the victims knew each other.

No further information has been released at this time.

