One dead, one injured after incident at construction site, OSHA investigating

One person is dead and another is injured following an incident at a construction site in southwest Charlotte.More >>
Police say a man reportedly came into the business armed with a handgun, and robbed the clerk.More >>
Two people were stabbed Saturday night at a party in northwest Charlotte. Officials say the incident occurred at 10:55 p.m. at The Oasis Shriners off of Doug Mayes Place.More >>
One person was shot and injured in Rowan County Saturday night. Officials say the incident happened in the 4500 block of Mt. Hope Church Road around 10 p.m.More >>
The week of Thanksgiving is an unfortunate time to get a flu-like illness, let alone in the days before an NFL road game. But Carolina Panthers nickel cornerback Captain Munnerlyn is suffering from that very stroke of misfortune, and missed three days of practice.More >>
