One dead, one injured after incident at construction site, OSHA investigating

One person is dead and another is injured following an incident at a construction site in southwest Charlotte.

According to reports, the incident occurred in the 3700 block of Westinghouse Boulevard.

OSHA was called to investigate the incident with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's assistance, reports stated.

Both patients were transported to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening-injuries, where one was pronounced dead.

No further information has been released about the other patient's condition.

