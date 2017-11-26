One injured after shooting in Salisbury - | WBTV Charlotte

One injured after shooting in Salisbury

(WBTV) (WBTV)
SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -

One person was shot and injured in Salisbury Saturday night.

Officials say the incident happened in the 600 block of Pop Stirewalt Road.

The person was shot in the leg and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation and no arrests have been made.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly