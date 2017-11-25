Sunny Sunday, nice weather for the workweek

Sun for Sunday!

Still mild

60s most of the week

We've been tracking a cold front moving through this evening. It is on the move with very little fanfare. Other than clouds, you would hardly be able to tell it is even there. We will begin to clear out overnight and we will head to the upper 30s in the morning. Sunday will be another nice one. If you have any decorating to take care of outside, Sunday would make a good day for it, with sun and highs in the low 60s.

Monday through Wednesday will also feature sun and highs in the low to mid 60s. That is slightly above the average high of 59°.

The next front will move through late on Thursday. That will bring the chance for showers from Thursday evening through Friday morning. After that, we will cool down to the upper 50s as we head into next weekend.

Have a good one!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock.

