FAU wraps up unbeaten C-USA season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Jason Driskel completed 18 of 22 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns and Devin Singletary ran for 108 yards and two scores as Florida Atlantic wrapped up an unbeaten Conference USA season with a 31-12 victory over Charlotte on Saturday.

The Owls (9-3, 8-0 C-USA) had already clinched the East Division and the right to host North Texas for the conference championship on Dec. 2.

FAU wasted little time in taking control of this one. Singletary ran it in from six yards out and Greg Joseph made a 37-yard field goal for a 10-0 first-quarter lead.

In the second quarter, Driskel sandwiched a 20-yard TD pass to Kamrin Solomon and a 41-yard scoring strike to Willie Wright around Hasaan Klugh's 28-yard TD pass to Benny LeMay for a 24-6 halftime lead.

Singletary capped the scoring for the Owls with a 1-yard plunge at 10:02 in the third quarter.

Klugh, who accounted for 19 of the 23 touchdowns by the 49ers (1-11, 1-7) this season, had a 6-yard scoring run in the final period. Charlotte failed on both of its extra-point tries.

