Pedestrian struck, injured in Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Pedestrian struck, injured in Charlotte

(Source: WBTV/File) (Source: WBTV/File)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A pedestrian was injured after being struck in Charlotte Saturday afternoon.

According the Medic the incident happened at the corner of Central Avenue and Kilborne Drive.

The person was treated for minor injuries and transported to Carolinas Medical Center.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly