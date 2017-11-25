Dwight Howard fined $35,000 for obscene gesture in Cleveland

NEW YORK (AP) - Dwight Howard of the Charlotte Hornets has been fined $35,000 for making an obscene gesture toward Cleveland fans.

The NBA announced the fine on Saturday.

Howard made the gesture in the second quarter of the Hornets' 100-99 loss to the Cavaliers on Friday night. He was captured on video mimicking a sexual act.

Howard is a 14-year veteran and eight-time All-Star. The 6-foot-11 center is averaging 15.5 points and 12.9 rebounds in 18 games this season.

