Fires break out at two apartments in Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Fires break out at two apartments in Charlotte

Conway Avenue fire (Dwayne McFalls/WBTV)
Conway Avenue fire (Dwayne McFalls/WBTV) Conway Avenue fire (Dwayne McFalls/WBTV)
Ashley Circle fire (Jordan Sawyers/WBTV)
Ashley Circle fire (Jordan Sawyers/WBTV) Ashley Circle fire (Jordan Sawyers/WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Fires broke out at two separate apartment buildings in southwest Charlotte Saturday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, one fire broke out in the 4300 block of Ashley Circle.

Fire crews said flames were visible and they were working to put the fire out. There's no word of injuries or severity of damage at the apartment.

Another fire broke out in the 4100 block of Conway Avenue.

Fire crews said the incident was under control in 23 minutes and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but is under investigation.

No further information has been released.

