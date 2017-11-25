Fires break out at two apartments in Charlotte

Fires broke out at two separate apartment buildings in southwest Charlotte Saturday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, one fire broke out in the 4300 block of Ashley Circle.

Working structure fire 4350 Ashley Cr; flames visible; defensive operations; Station 17 area; 3:31 pm — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) November 25, 2017

Fire crews said flames were visible and they were working to put the fire out. There's no word of injuries or severity of damage at the apartment.

Another fire broke out in the 4100 block of Conway Avenue.

Fire crews said the incident was under control in 23 minutes and no injuries were reported.

Update structure fire 4105 Conway Ave; Incident under control in 23 mins; no injuries reported; under investigation; 3:36 pm — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) November 25, 2017

The cause of the fire is unknown, but is under investigation.

No further information has been released.

