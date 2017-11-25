Cause of fire under investigation in overnight Lincolnton fire

A fire happened overnight in Lincolnton around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to police, the fire happened in the 100 block of Carpenter Street.

Officials say, everyone made it out safely.

No information has been released on the total damage of the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, police say.

No further information has been released at this time.

