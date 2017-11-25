Magnolia's Poboys: Pecan Pie

Ingredients:

6 eggs

1 1/4 cup sugar

1 1/4 cup light corn syrup

1 tablespoon vanilla

1 1/2 cup pecan halves

1 pie crust

Whisk together the first three ingredients in a bowl. Spread the pecan halves evenly in the pie crust. Poor the bowl of ingredients over the pecans in the pie crust, coating them.

Bake the pie in the oven for about an hour. The pie should rise slightly, when you press down it should be somewhat firm.

Cool the pie for about an hour and a half in the fridge.

Flip the pie over to cut into pieces.

