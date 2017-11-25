Armed robbery reported at Rite-Aid in Salisbury on Friday night

The Rite-Aid in Salisbury was the scene of an armed robbery on Friday night, according to a Salisbury police report.

Someone entered the store at approximately 7:30 pm. The person was carrying a firearm.

The armed person handed the clerk a note demanding items, then took the items and then left.

The Rite-Aid, located at 640 W. Jake Alexander Blvd., has been the victim of at least two other armed robberies since July, including one that happened exactly one month earlier on October 24.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

