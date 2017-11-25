As Black Friday turns into Small Business Saturday, shoppers look to snag more deals

If you did not finish all of your holiday shopping during Black Friday, never fear, Small Business Saturday is here. Shoppers will be able to find more deals heading into Saturday.

The marked down prices during Black Friday brings out excited shoppers who fearlessly look for decent deals despite large crowds.

More times than not, Black Friday is more than the sales, it's about experiencing the hustle and bustle with friends and family by your side.

As Black Friday turns into Small Business Saturday, local owned shops will continue with the discounts. Holiday shoppers say that experience and merchandise will be a little bit different from a big brand business, but they're looking forward to it.

"It's much more intimate. It's personal. You get a feel for what's around you, not so much get in, get out," says one shopping family of six.

With over 200 local businesses and 70 restaurants and bars, South End will kick of Small Business Saturday at 11 a.m.

