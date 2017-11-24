Person arrested after abandoning stolen car, fleeing police

A person was arrested after jumping from a stolen car and running from police in Charlotte Friday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the driver abandoned the car on Hawkins Street near Tremont Avenue.

The person then ran from the scene but was arrested after a short pursuit.

The vehicle was initially spotted on Remount Road over Interstate 77. The car has been recovered.

No further information has been released in this incident.

