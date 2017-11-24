Driver injured after car crashes into hotel in Charlotte

One person was injured after a car slammed into a hotel in northeast Charlotte Friday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in 6000 block of University Pointe Boulevard.

The driver reportedly told authorities that they were leaving a shopping center when the brakes went out, and the vehicle went down the hill crashing into the lobby at the Holiday Inn Express.

There was nobody in the lobby at the time of the crash.

Police were told that two people were in the vehicle, but the passenger seemed to have ran away.

Medic said the driver was being treated for minor injuries at Carolinas Medical Center.

No further information has been released.

