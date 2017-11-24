US Marshals arrest murder suspect in Monroe

A man wanted for a 2014 murder was located and arrested in Monroe Friday afternoon.

US Marshals and the Union County Sheriff's Office arrested Kyliel Wade at his home. Wade is one of three men that have been arrested, stemming from a murder investigation in Kinston from 2014.

Wade and two other men are reportedly responsible for the shooting death of 28-year-old Devon Jones. Jones was found shot multiple times and died on the scene.

Wade is charged with first degree murder and was taken to the Union County Jail after the arrest.

No further information has been released on this arrest.

