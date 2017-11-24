Free pet adoption weekend events in Charlotte, neighboring cities

A couple of organizations are teaming up for free pet adoption events in Charlotte and neighboring cities from Friday to Sunday.

North Shore Animal League America and Zappos for Good are joining forces to present "Home for the Pawlidayz" from Nov. 24-26.

The event will offer free pet adoptions for approved adopters at local area shelters. Zappos will cover all qualifying adoption fees for select shelters over the weekend, for both dogs and cats.

The events will take place at 2700 Toomey Avenue in Charlotte from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 10017 Biddick Lane in Huntersville from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and 312 Paws Way in Boone from 12-30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about the schedule of events go to www.animalleague.org.

