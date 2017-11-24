NC DHHS: 6,000 affected after email error, security breach

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human services is notifying affected individuals of a recent security breach where a spreadsheet containing personal information of about 6,000 people was sent in error to a vendor in an unencrypted email.

According to DHHS, the spreadsheet contained names, social security numbers and test results for people who underwent routine drug screenings for employment, intern and volunteer opportunities at DHHS.

DHHS learned of the breach on Sept. 27, immediately started an investigation and coordinated with the vendor on the deletion and secure destruction of the personal information in the spreadsheet.

It is not confirmed that the email was not intercepted, but DHHS determined that the risk of misuse of personal information s low.

DHHS has mailed letters to affected individuals notifying them about the incident and has posted information on its website.

To protect against fraud, affected individuals can put an alert on their credit files and monitor bank statements and credit card bills for unusual or unauthorized activity. They may contact any of the following credit bureaus to ask that a fraud alert be placed on their credit files:

Equifax: 1-800-525-6285

Experian: 1-888-397-3742

TransUnion: 1-800-680-7289

People who may have been affected by the incident can call 1-800-662-7030 with questions.

