Two dogs rescued, one dog dies in Mooresville house fire

A fire caused significant damage at a home in Mooresville Friday afternoon.

When firefighters arrived at the home in the 500 block of Dingler Avenue, flames were showing from the house.

Firefighters were able to rescue two of the family's three dogs, but one dog did not make it out alive. 

Officials have not said what sparked the blaze.

