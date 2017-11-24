Highway 18 shut down after tractor-trailer overturns south of Morganton

A tractor-trailer landed on its side on Highway 18 near George Hildebran Friday morning.

The truck overturned south of Morganton around 11 a.m., hit power poles and fuel spilled on the road.

Highway 18 is expected to be closed for a while as crews clear the site of the crash.

Firefighters on scene said the driver was taken to a nearby hospital but should be OK.

Officials have not said what led to the crash.

