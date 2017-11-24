Person shot, killed inside Hickory home

A person was shot and killed in a Hickory home Friday morning, according to Catawba County detectives.

The person was reportedly killed inside a home on Snow Creek Road before 1:45 a.m.

The Catawba County Sheriff's office said this was not a home invasion and that other people were home when the person was shot.

No arrests have been made according to deputies and officials have not released any other information about the shooter.

This is an active homicide investigation.

