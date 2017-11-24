Man shot, killed inside Hickory home identified

The man who was shot and killed in a Hickory home Friday morning has been identified, according to Catawba County detectives.

Adrian Ramirez, 25, was reportedly killed inside a home on Snow Creek Road before 1:45 a.m.

The Catawba County Sheriff's office said this was not a home invasion and that other people were home when Ramirez was shot.

"They knew exactly what room we were sleeping in. All the bullet holes are to our bed," Ramirez's girlfriend Wanda said, who did not want to give her last name.

Wanda says her boyfriend was sleeping next to her when their home was riddled with bullets.

"There were a lot of gunshots. At least a 100 gunshots at least," Wanda said. "The bullets were flying under my head, over my head. There are bullet holes all around. I said I was hit, he didn't say anything and I shook him and asked if he was OK, and he didn't say anything."

No arrests have been made according to deputies and officials have not released any other information about the shooter.

However, Wanda says her and her family are convinced it was a family that they have been feuding with for years.

"We are all talking about going to hide. We have a friend that contacted us and told us they have a house they do not use," Wanda said. "Scared, what I am I going to do next?"

This is an active homicide investigation and no further information has been released.

