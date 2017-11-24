Huntersville officer involved in crash - | WBTV Charlotte

Huntersville officer involved in crash

HUNTERSVILLE, NC

A Huntersville police cruiser was involved in a crash Friday morning. 

The crash happened on Beatties Ford Road at Bud Henderson Road before 9 a.m. 

The Huntersville officer and driver of the other vehicle were both taken to the hospital as a precaution. 

There's no word as to what led up to the crash. 

