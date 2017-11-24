Dr. Gary Chapman to speak at Rowan Chamber event

Dr. Gary Chapman, noted speaker, radio personality and author, will speak about the “Five Languages of Appreciation in the Workplace” at the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce’s Power in Partnership (PIP) breakfast on Thurs., December 14, 7:30 a.m. at Trinity Oaks (728 Klumac Road).

The Rowan County Not-for-Profit Organizations will sponsor the Nov. PIP.

Chapman is a native of China Grove and currently lives in Winston-Salem. He hosts a nationally syndicated radio program, A Love Language Minute, and a Saturday morning program, Building Relationships with Dr. Gary Chapman, that airs on more than 400 stations.

The 5 Love Languages, one of Chapman’s most popular titles, topped various bestseller charts for years. It has been published in 50 languages, sold more than ten million copies and is currently on the New York Times best-seller list. 2017 marks the 25th anniversary of The 5 Love Languages book.

Chapman has been directly involved in real-life family counseling for more than 35 years.

The dates for the remaining 2017-18 series are: Jan. 18 (Economic Outlook); Feb. 15 (Arts Speaker); March 15 (Agri-business); April 19 (Health Care); and, May 17 (Leadership Rowan Graduation).

If you are not a Power Card holder, individual reservations are welcome; however, the reservation deadline is Tues., Dec. 12 by 5 p.m.The cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members.

The price includes the cost of breakfast and the program.

Contact the Chamber for information on reservations or sponsorship opportunities at 704-633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.