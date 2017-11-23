Man injured after officer-involved shooting in Rock Hill

A man was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Rock Hill Thursday evening.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, the incident happened in the 500 block of Hutchinson Street.

Officers were responding to a report of a man sitting on his porch with a gun around 4 p.m.

The man was a 30-year-old white male who had a mental health pick up order on him, according to police.

Officers spoke with him shortly before he pointed the gun at them and fled in the house.

The Rock Hill PD SWAT team, negotiators, and support personnel responded to the scene that had turned into an armed and barricaded incident. The man refused to cooperate with negotiators and come out of the house without any weapons.

SWAT then entered the home, confronted the subject and two members fired shots, striking the man.

The man was flown to Carolinas Medical Center where he is undergoing treatment.

No police were injured in this incident, and both officers have been put on administrative duty.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information has been released.

