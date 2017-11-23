Police: Three armed robberies in Charlotte on Thanksgiving

Detectives are investigating three armed robberies that happened in Charlotte Thursday morning.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, all three of the robberies involved three black males in a black SUV.

Around 6:25 a.m. police responded to an armed robbery call in the 4800 block of Banfshire Road. In this incident, the victims were parked outside a residence when they were approached by two people, with a third person in a vehicle. At least one of them was reportedly armed with a gun. The thieves robbed the victims of personal belongings and no injuries were reported.

One hour later, police responded to a robbery call in the 2400 block of Dunlavin Way. In this case, the thieves allegedly tried to rob the victims in a parking lot. Police determined that this incident happened around 6 a.m. after speaking with the victims.

While on that scene, police received another call about an armed robbery in the 2400 block of Pinckney Avenue. The victims in this case said that they were behind a residence when three armed men approached them and demanded money. One of the thieves pistol-whipped a victim, causing minor injuries.

These robberies are under investigation and no further information has been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.